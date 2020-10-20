1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.000734228736264 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 1,361.97 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
BCH
|1 QAR
|0.000734229 BCH
|5 QAR
|0.00367114 BCH
|10 QAR
|0.00734229 BCH
|25 QAR
|0.0183557 BCH
|50 QAR
|0.0367114 BCH
|100 QAR
|0.0734229 BCH
|500 QAR
|0.367114 BCH
|1,000 QAR
|0.734229 BCH
|5,000 QAR
|3.67114 BCH
|10,000 QAR
|7.34229 BCH
1 QAR = 0 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00075471
|0.00075471
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00055392
|0.00039436
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00065693
|0.00059100
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.10%
|3.98%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.More Bitcoin Cash info
