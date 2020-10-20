1 MTL to YER - Convert Maltese Liri to Yemeni Rials

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

630.82141 Yemeni Rials

1 YER = 0.00158523 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Yemeni Rial conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Yemeni Rial

mtl
MTL
yer
YER
1 MTL630.821 YER
5 MTL3,154.11 YER
10 MTL6,308.21 YER
25 MTL15,770.5 YER
50 MTL31,541.1 YER
100 MTL63,082.1 YER
500 MTL315,411 YER
1,000 MTL630,821 YER
5,000 MTL3,154,110 YER
10,000 MTL6,308,210 YER

Convert Yemeni Rial to Maltese Lira

yer
YER
mtl
MTL
1 YER0.00158523 MTL
5 YER0.00792617 MTL
10 YER0.0158523 MTL
25 YER0.0396309 MTL
50 YER0.0792617 MTL
100 YER0.158523 MTL
500 YER0.792617 MTL
1,000 YER1.58523 MTL
5,000 YER7.92617 MTL
10,000 YER15.8523 MTL

MTL to YER Chart

1 MTL = 0 YER

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Yemeni Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
272.69272.96
Low
267.23265.88
Average
269.12269.44
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings