1 MTL to XPD - Convert Maltese Liri to Palladium Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.002457728981012 Palladium Ounces

1 XPD = 406.880 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Palladium Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Palladium Ounce

mtl
MTL
xpd
XPD
1 MTL0.00245773 XPD
5 MTL0.0122886 XPD
10 MTL0.0245773 XPD
25 MTL0.0614432 XPD
50 MTL0.122886 XPD
100 MTL0.245773 XPD
500 MTL1.22886 XPD
1,000 MTL2.45773 XPD
5,000 MTL12.2886 XPD
10,000 MTL24.5773 XPD

Convert Palladium Ounce to Maltese Lira

xpd
XPD
mtl
MTL
1 XPD406.88 MTL
5 XPD2,034.4 MTL
10 XPD4,068.8 MTL
25 XPD10,172 MTL
50 XPD20,344 MTL
100 XPD40,688 MTL
500 XPD203,440 MTL
1,000 XPD406,880 MTL
5,000 XPD2,034,400 MTL
10,000 XPD4,068,800 MTL

MTL to XPD Chart

1 MTL = 0 XPD

1 Maltese Lira to Palladium Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00120370.0012037
Low
0.00104870.00099432
Average
0.00114010.0011115
Volatility
2.64%2.78%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xpd

XPD - Palladium Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.

More Palladium Ounce info

