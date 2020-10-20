1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.002457728981012 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 406.880 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
XPD
|1 MTL
|0.00245773 XPD
|5 MTL
|0.0122886 XPD
|10 MTL
|0.0245773 XPD
|25 MTL
|0.0614432 XPD
|50 MTL
|0.122886 XPD
|100 MTL
|0.245773 XPD
|500 MTL
|1.22886 XPD
|1,000 MTL
|2.45773 XPD
|5,000 MTL
|12.2886 XPD
|10,000 MTL
|24.5773 XPD
1 MTL = 0 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012037
|0.0012037
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010487
|0.00099432
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011401
|0.0011115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.64%
|2.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.More Palladium Ounce info
