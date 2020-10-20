1 MTL to XAG - Convert Maltese Liri to Silver Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.082469622611964 Silver Ounces

1 XAG = 12.1257 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Silver Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:09 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Silver Ounce

mtl
MTL
xag
XAG
1 MTL0.0824696 XAG
5 MTL0.412348 XAG
10 MTL0.824696 XAG
25 MTL2.06174 XAG
50 MTL4.12348 XAG
100 MTL8.24696 XAG
500 MTL41.2348 XAG
1,000 MTL82.4696 XAG
5,000 MTL412.348 XAG
10,000 MTL824.696 XAG

Convert Silver Ounce to Maltese Lira

xag
XAG
mtl
MTL
1 XAG12.1257 MTL
5 XAG60.6284 MTL
10 XAG121.257 MTL
25 XAG303.142 MTL
50 XAG606.284 MTL
100 XAG1,212.57 MTL
500 XAG6,062.84 MTL
1,000 XAG12,125.7 MTL
5,000 XAG60,628.4 MTL
10,000 XAG121,257 MTL

MTL to XAG Chart

1 MTL = 0 XAG

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Silver Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0371890.040644
Low
0.0347550.033719
Average
0.0363930.037166
Volatility
2.03%1.85%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xag

XAG - Silver Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.

More Silver Ounce info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings