1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.082469622611964 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 12.1257 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.082469622611964 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 12.1257 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
XAG
|1 MTL
|0.0824696 XAG
|5 MTL
|0.412348 XAG
|10 MTL
|0.824696 XAG
|25 MTL
|2.06174 XAG
|50 MTL
|4.12348 XAG
|100 MTL
|8.24696 XAG
|500 MTL
|41.2348 XAG
|1,000 MTL
|82.4696 XAG
|5,000 MTL
|412.348 XAG
|10,000 MTL
|824.696 XAG
1 MTL = 0 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.037189
|0.040644
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034755
|0.033719
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.036393
|0.037166
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.03%
|1.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.More Silver Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings