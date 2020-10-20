1 MTL to UYU - Convert Maltese Liri to Uruguayan Pesos

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

101.43404 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 0.00985862 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:09 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Uruguayan Peso

mtl
MTL
uyu
UYU
1 MTL101.434 UYU
5 MTL507.17 UYU
10 MTL1,014.34 UYU
25 MTL2,535.85 UYU
50 MTL5,071.7 UYU
100 MTL10,143.4 UYU
500 MTL50,717 UYU
1,000 MTL101,434 UYU
5,000 MTL507,170 UYU
10,000 MTL1,014,340 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Maltese Lira

uyu
UYU
mtl
MTL
1 UYU0.00985862 MTL
5 UYU0.0492931 MTL
10 UYU0.0985862 MTL
25 UYU0.246466 MTL
50 UYU0.492931 MTL
100 UYU0.985862 MTL
500 UYU4.92931 MTL
1,000 UYU9.85862 MTL
5,000 UYU49.2931 MTL
10,000 UYU98.5862 MTL

MTL to UYU Chart

1 MTL = 0 UYU



1 Maltese Lira to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
43.57743.577
Low
41.78240.832
Average
42.30941.769
Volatility
0.58%0.58%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.



