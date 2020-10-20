1 MTL to UAH - Convert Maltese Liri to Ukrainian Hryvni

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

102.31379 Ukrainian Hryvni

1 UAH = 0.00977385 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Ukrainian Hryvnia conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:08 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Ukrainian Hryvnia

mtl
MTL
uah
UAH
1 MTL102.314 UAH
5 MTL511.569 UAH
10 MTL1,023.14 UAH
25 MTL2,557.84 UAH
50 MTL5,115.69 UAH
100 MTL10,231.4 UAH
500 MTL51,156.9 UAH
1,000 MTL102,314 UAH
5,000 MTL511,569 UAH
10,000 MTL1,023,140 UAH

Convert Ukrainian Hryvnia to Maltese Lira

uah
UAH
mtl
MTL
1 UAH0.00977385 MTL
5 UAH0.0488693 MTL
10 UAH0.0977385 MTL
25 UAH0.244346 MTL
50 UAH0.488693 MTL
100 UAH0.977385 MTL
500 UAH4.88693 MTL
1,000 UAH9.77385 MTL
5,000 UAH48.8693 MTL
10,000 UAH97.7385 MTL

MTL to UAH Chart

1 MTL = 0 UAH

1 Maltese Lira to Ukrainian Hryvnia stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
43.89544.118
Low
43.23341.547
Average
43.56543.002
Volatility
0.41%0.49%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

uah

UAH - Ukrainian Hryvnia

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.



