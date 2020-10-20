1 MTL to SZL - Convert Maltese Liri to Swazi Emalangeni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

46.018319 Swazi Emalangeni

1 SZL = 0.0217305 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Swazi Lilangeni conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:58 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Swazi Lilangeni

mtl
MTL
szl
SZL
1 MTL46.0183 SZL
5 MTL230.092 SZL
10 MTL460.183 SZL
25 MTL1,150.46 SZL
50 MTL2,300.92 SZL
100 MTL4,601.83 SZL
500 MTL23,009.2 SZL
1,000 MTL46,018.3 SZL
5,000 MTL230,092 SZL
10,000 MTL460,183 SZL

Convert Swazi Lilangeni to Maltese Lira

szl
SZL
mtl
MTL
1 SZL0.0217305 MTL
5 SZL0.108652 MTL
10 SZL0.217305 MTL
25 SZL0.543262 MTL
50 SZL1.08652 MTL
100 SZL2.17305 MTL
500 SZL10.8652 MTL
1,000 SZL21.7305 MTL
5,000 SZL108.652 MTL
10,000 SZL217.305 MTL

MTL to SZL Chart

1 MTL = 0 SZL

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Swazi Lilangeni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
20.65820.658
Low
19.20419.204
Average
19.76019.965
Volatility
0.83%0.64%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

More Swazi Lilangeni info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings