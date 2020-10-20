1 MTL to SYP - Convert Maltese Liri to Syrian Pounds

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

32,755.732 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 0.0000305290 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:08 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Syrian Pound

mtl
MTL
syp
SYP
1 MTL32,755.7 SYP
5 MTL163,779 SYP
10 MTL327,557 SYP
25 MTL818,893 SYP
50 MTL1,637,790 SYP
100 MTL3,275,570 SYP
500 MTL16,377,900 SYP
1,000 MTL32,755,700 SYP
5,000 MTL163,779,000 SYP
10,000 MTL327,557,000 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Maltese Lira

syp
SYP
mtl
MTL
1 SYP0.000030529 MTL
5 SYP0.000152645 MTL
10 SYP0.00030529 MTL
25 SYP0.000763225 MTL
50 SYP0.00152645 MTL
100 SYP0.0030529 MTL
500 SYP0.0152645 MTL
1,000 SYP0.030529 MTL
5,000 SYP0.152645 MTL
10,000 SYP0.30529 MTL

MTL to SYP Chart

1 MTL = 0 SYP

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
14,15314,181
Low
13,87813,809
Average
13,97613,995
Volatility
0.31%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

More Syrian Pound info

