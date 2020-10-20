1 MTL to STN - Convert Maltese Liri to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

57.309314 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 0.0174492 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:58 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Sao Tomean Dobra

1 MTL57.3093 STN
5 MTL286.547 STN
10 MTL573.093 STN
25 MTL1,432.73 STN
50 MTL2,865.47 STN
100 MTL5,730.93 STN
500 MTL28,654.7 STN
1,000 MTL57,309.3 STN
5,000 MTL286,547 STN
10,000 MTL573,093 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Maltese Lira

1 STN0.0174492 MTL
5 STN0.0872459 MTL
10 STN0.174492 MTL
25 STN0.436229 MTL
50 STN0.872459 MTL
100 STN1.74492 MTL
500 STN8.72459 MTL
1,000 STN17.4492 MTL
5,000 STN87.2459 MTL
10,000 STN174.492 MTL

MTL to STN Chart

1 MTL = 0 STN

1 Maltese Lira to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
24.98824.997
Low
24.31524.315
Average
24.65224.648
Volatility
0.77%0.71%

Currency Information

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

