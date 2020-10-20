1 MTL to SBD - Convert Maltese Liri to Solomon Islander Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

20.95575 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 0.0477196 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:57 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Solomon Islander Dollar

mtl
MTL
sbd
SBD
1 MTL20.9557 SBD
5 MTL104.779 SBD
10 MTL209.557 SBD
25 MTL523.894 SBD
50 MTL1,047.79 SBD
100 MTL2,095.57 SBD
500 MTL10,477.9 SBD
1,000 MTL20,955.7 SBD
5,000 MTL104,779 SBD
10,000 MTL209,557 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to Maltese Lira

sbd
SBD
mtl
MTL
1 SBD0.0477196 MTL
5 SBD0.238598 MTL
10 SBD0.477196 MTL
25 SBD1.19299 MTL
50 SBD2.38598 MTL
100 SBD4.77196 MTL
500 SBD23.8598 MTL
1,000 SBD47.7196 MTL
5,000 SBD238.598 MTL
10,000 SBD477.196 MTL

MTL to SBD Chart

1 MTL = 0 SBD

1 Maltese Lira to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
9.06629.2205
Low
8.81918.8050
Average
8.94878.9701
Volatility
0.81%0.80%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

More Solomon Islander Dollar info

