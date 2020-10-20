1 MTL to PYG - Convert Maltese Liri to Paraguayan Guarani

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

18,917.443 Paraguayan Guarani

1 PYG = 0.0000528613 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Paraguayan Guarani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Paraguayan Guarani

mtl
MTL
pyg
PYG
1 MTL18,917.4 PYG
5 MTL94,587.2 PYG
10 MTL189,174 PYG
25 MTL472,936 PYG
50 MTL945,872 PYG
100 MTL1,891,740 PYG
500 MTL9,458,720 PYG
1,000 MTL18,917,400 PYG
5,000 MTL94,587,200 PYG
10,000 MTL189,174,000 PYG

Convert Paraguayan Guarani to Maltese Lira

pyg
PYG
mtl
MTL
1 PYG0.0000528613 MTL
5 PYG0.000264306 MTL
10 PYG0.000528613 MTL
25 PYG0.00132153 MTL
50 PYG0.00264306 MTL
100 PYG0.00528613 MTL
500 PYG0.0264306 MTL
1,000 PYG0.0528613 MTL
5,000 PYG0.264306 MTL
10,000 PYG0.528613 MTL

MTL to PYG Chart

1 MTL = 0 PYG

1 Maltese Lira to Paraguayan Guarani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
8,201.68,215.1
Low
8,036.87,854.1
Average
8,098.68,053.6
Volatility
0.41%0.43%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

pyg

PYG - Paraguayan Guarani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.

More Paraguayan Guarani info

