1.00 Maltese Lira =
9.6965676 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 0.103129 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
PGK
|1 MTL
|9.69657 PGK
|5 MTL
|48.4828 PGK
|10 MTL
|96.9657 PGK
|25 MTL
|242.414 PGK
|50 MTL
|484.828 PGK
|100 MTL
|969.657 PGK
|500 MTL
|4,848.28 PGK
|1,000 MTL
|9,696.57 PGK
|5,000 MTL
|48,482.8 PGK
|10,000 MTL
|96,965.7 PGK
1 MTL = 0 PGK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.1825
|4.1907
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.1077
|4.0157
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|4.1389
|4.1227
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.More Papua New Guinean Kina info
