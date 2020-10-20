1 MTL to PGK - Convert Maltese Liri to Papua New Guinean Kina

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9.6965676 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 0.103129 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:06 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Papua New Guinean Kina

mtl
MTL
pgk
PGK
1 MTL9.69657 PGK
5 MTL48.4828 PGK
10 MTL96.9657 PGK
25 MTL242.414 PGK
50 MTL484.828 PGK
100 MTL969.657 PGK
500 MTL4,848.28 PGK
1,000 MTL9,696.57 PGK
5,000 MTL48,482.8 PGK
10,000 MTL96,965.7 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Maltese Lira

pgk
PGK
mtl
MTL
1 PGK0.103129 MTL
5 PGK0.515646 MTL
10 PGK1.03129 MTL
25 PGK2.57823 MTL
50 PGK5.15646 MTL
100 PGK10.3129 MTL
500 PGK51.5646 MTL
1,000 PGK103.129 MTL
5,000 PGK515.646 MTL
10,000 PGK1,031.29 MTL

MTL to PGK Chart

1 MTL = 0 PGK

1 Maltese Lira to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.18254.1907
Low
4.10774.0157
Average
4.13894.1227
Volatility
0.49%0.51%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

More Papua New Guinean Kina info

