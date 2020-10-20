1 MTL to NAD - Convert Maltese Liri to Namibian Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

45.982069 Namibian Dollars

1 NAD = 0.0217476 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Namibian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:06 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Namibian Dollar

mtl
MTL
nad
NAD
1 MTL45.9821 NAD
5 MTL229.91 NAD
10 MTL459.821 NAD
25 MTL1,149.55 NAD
50 MTL2,299.1 NAD
100 MTL4,598.21 NAD
500 MTL22,991 NAD
1,000 MTL45,982.1 NAD
5,000 MTL229,910 NAD
10,000 MTL459,821 NAD

Convert Namibian Dollar to Maltese Lira

nad
NAD
mtl
MTL
1 NAD0.0217476 MTL
5 NAD0.108738 MTL
10 NAD0.217476 MTL
25 NAD0.54369 MTL
50 NAD1.08738 MTL
100 NAD2.17476 MTL
500 NAD10.8738 MTL
1,000 NAD21.7476 MTL
5,000 NAD108.738 MTL
10,000 NAD217.476 MTL

MTL to NAD Chart

1 MTL = 0 NAD

1 Maltese Lira to Namibian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
20.65820.658
Low
19.20419.204
Average
19.76019.965
Volatility
0.83%0.64%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

nad

NAD - Namibian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.

More Namibian Dollar info

