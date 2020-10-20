1.00 Maltese Lira =
8.3362206637119 Terra
1 LUNA = 0.119958 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
LUNA
|1 MTL
|8.33622 LUNA
|5 MTL
|41.6811 LUNA
|10 MTL
|83.3622 LUNA
|25 MTL
|208.406 LUNA
|50 MTL
|416.811 LUNA
|100 MTL
|833.622 LUNA
|500 MTL
|4,168.11 LUNA
|1,000 MTL
|8,336.22 LUNA
|5,000 MTL
|41,681.1 LUNA
|10,000 MTL
|83,362.2 LUNA
LUNA
MTL
|1 LUNA
|0.119958 MTL
|5 LUNA
|0.599792 MTL
|10 LUNA
|1.19958 MTL
|25 LUNA
|2.99896 MTL
|50 LUNA
|5.99792 MTL
|100 LUNA
|11.9958 MTL
|500 LUNA
|59.9792 MTL
|1,000 LUNA
|119.958 MTL
|5,000 LUNA
|599.792 MTL
|10,000 LUNA
|1,199.58 MTL
1 MTL = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.0915
|4.0915
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.8780
|1.8780
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|3.0766
|3.0171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.51%
|12.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
