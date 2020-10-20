1 MTL to LUF - Convert Maltese Liri to Luxembourg Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

93.96669 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 0.0106421 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:56 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Luxembourg Franc

mtl
MTL
luf
LUF
1 MTL93.9667 LUF
5 MTL469.833 LUF
10 MTL939.667 LUF
25 MTL2,349.17 LUF
50 MTL4,698.33 LUF
100 MTL9,396.67 LUF
500 MTL46,983.3 LUF
1,000 MTL93,966.7 LUF
5,000 MTL469,833 LUF
10,000 MTL939,667 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Maltese Lira

luf
LUF
mtl
MTL
1 LUF0.0106421 MTL
5 LUF0.0532103 MTL
10 LUF0.106421 MTL
25 LUF0.266052 MTL
50 LUF0.532103 MTL
100 LUF1.06421 MTL
500 LUF5.32103 MTL
1,000 LUF10.6421 MTL
5,000 LUF53.2103 MTL
10,000 LUF106.421 MTL

MTL to LUF Chart

1 MTL = 0 LUF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings