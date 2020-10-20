1 MTL to LTL - Convert Maltese Liri to Lithuanian Litai

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

8.0428605 Lithuanian Litai

1 LTL = 0.124334 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

LTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Lithuanian Litas conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:04 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Lithuanian Litas

mtl
MTL
ltl
LTL
1 MTL8.04286 LTL
5 MTL40.2143 LTL
10 MTL80.4286 LTL
25 MTL201.072 LTL
50 MTL402.143 LTL
100 MTL804.286 LTL
500 MTL4,021.43 LTL
1,000 MTL8,042.86 LTL
5,000 MTL40,214.3 LTL
10,000 MTL80,428.6 LTL

Convert Lithuanian Litas to Maltese Lira

ltl
LTL
mtl
MTL
1 LTL0.124334 MTL
5 LTL0.621669 MTL
10 LTL1.24334 MTL
25 LTL3.10835 MTL
50 LTL6.21669 MTL
100 LTL12.4334 MTL
500 LTL62.1669 MTL
1,000 LTL124.334 MTL
5,000 LTL621.669 MTL
10,000 LTL1,243.34 MTL

MTL to LTL Chart

1 MTL = 0 LTL

1 Maltese Lira to Lithuanian Litas stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ltl

LTL - Lithuanian Litas

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.

, ratings