1 MTL to LBP - Convert Maltese Liri to Lebanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

228,928.49 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.00000436818 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:04 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Lebanese Pound

mtl
MTL
lbp
LBP
1 MTL228,928 LBP
5 MTL1,144,640 LBP
10 MTL2,289,280 LBP
25 MTL5,723,210 LBP
50 MTL11,446,400 LBP
100 MTL22,892,800 LBP
500 MTL114,464,000 LBP
1,000 MTL228,928,000 LBP
5,000 MTL1,144,640,000 LBP
10,000 MTL2,289,280,000 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to Maltese Lira

lbp
LBP
mtl
MTL
1 LBP0.00000436818 MTL
5 LBP0.0000218409 MTL
10 LBP0.0000436818 MTL
25 LBP0.000109204 MTL
50 LBP0.000218409 MTL
100 LBP0.000436818 MTL
500 LBP0.00218409 MTL
1,000 LBP0.00436818 MTL
5,000 LBP0.0218409 MTL
10,000 LBP0.0436818 MTL

MTL to LBP Chart

1 MTL = 0 LBP

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
98,67099,379
Low
95,90695,489
Average
97,64897,833
Volatility
0.97%0.99%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

More Lebanese Pound info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings