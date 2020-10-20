1.00 Maltese Lira =
4,510.2958 Italian Lire
1 ITL = 0.000221715 MTL
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
ITL
|1 MTL
|4,510.3 ITL
|5 MTL
|22,551.5 ITL
|10 MTL
|45,103 ITL
|25 MTL
|112,757 ITL
|50 MTL
|225,515 ITL
|100 MTL
|451,030 ITL
|500 MTL
|2,255,150 ITL
|1,000 MTL
|4,510,300 ITL
|5,000 MTL
|22,551,500 ITL
|10,000 MTL
|45,103,000 ITL
1 MTL = 0 ITL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0000
|1.0000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0000
|1.0000
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.0000
|1.0000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.
