1 MTL to ITL - Convert Maltese Liri to Italian Lire

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

4,510.2958 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 0.000221715 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

ITL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:55 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Italian Lira

mtl
MTL
itl
ITL
1 MTL4,510.3 ITL
5 MTL22,551.5 ITL
10 MTL45,103 ITL
25 MTL112,757 ITL
50 MTL225,515 ITL
100 MTL451,030 ITL
500 MTL2,255,150 ITL
1,000 MTL4,510,300 ITL
5,000 MTL22,551,500 ITL
10,000 MTL45,103,000 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Maltese Lira

itl
ITL
mtl
MTL
1 ITL0.000221715 MTL
5 ITL0.00110857 MTL
10 ITL0.00221715 MTL
25 ITL0.00554287 MTL
50 ITL0.0110857 MTL
100 ITL0.0221715 MTL
500 ITL0.110857 MTL
1,000 ITL0.221715 MTL
5,000 ITL1.10857 MTL
10,000 ITL2.21715 MTL

MTL to ITL Chart

1 MTL = 0 ITL

1 Maltese Lira to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

