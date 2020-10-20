1 MTL to HUF - Convert Maltese Liri to Hungarian Forints

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

915.64054 Hungarian Forints

1 HUF = 0.00109213 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Hungarian Forint conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:07 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Hungarian Forint

mtl
MTL
huf
HUF
1 MTL915.641 HUF
5 MTL4,578.2 HUF
10 MTL9,156.41 HUF
25 MTL22,891 HUF
50 MTL45,782 HUF
100 MTL91,564.1 HUF
500 MTL457,820 HUF
1,000 MTL915,641 HUF
5,000 MTL4,578,200 HUF
10,000 MTL9,156,410 HUF

Convert Hungarian Forint to Maltese Lira

huf
HUF
mtl
MTL
1 HUF0.00109213 MTL
5 HUF0.00546066 MTL
10 HUF0.0109213 MTL
25 HUF0.0273033 MTL
50 HUF0.0546066 MTL
100 HUF0.109213 MTL
500 HUF0.546066 MTL
1,000 HUF1.09213 MTL
5,000 HUF5.46066 MTL
10,000 HUF10.9213 MTL

MTL to HUF Chart

1 MTL = 0 HUF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Hungarian Forint stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
398.80398.80
Low
389.84384.02
Average
394.76391.48
Volatility
0.35%0.31%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

More Hungarian Forint info

