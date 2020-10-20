1 MTL to HNL - Convert Maltese Liri to Honduran Lempiras

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

62.298901 Honduran Lempiras

1 HNL = 0.0160516 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Honduran Lempira conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:02 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Honduran Lempira

mtl
MTL
hnl
HNL
1 MTL62.2989 HNL
5 MTL311.495 HNL
10 MTL622.989 HNL
25 MTL1,557.47 HNL
50 MTL3,114.95 HNL
100 MTL6,229.89 HNL
500 MTL31,149.5 HNL
1,000 MTL62,298.9 HNL
5,000 MTL311,495 HNL
10,000 MTL622,989 HNL

Convert Honduran Lempira to Maltese Lira

hnl
HNL
mtl
MTL
1 HNL0.0160516 MTL
5 HNL0.0802582 MTL
10 HNL0.160516 MTL
25 HNL0.401291 MTL
50 HNL0.802582 MTL
100 HNL1.60516 MTL
500 HNL8.02582 MTL
1,000 HNL16.0516 MTL
5,000 HNL80.2582 MTL
10,000 HNL160.516 MTL

MTL to HNL Chart

1 MTL = 0 HNL



1 Maltese Lira to Honduran Lempira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
26.88726.951
Low
26.39526.206
Average
26.57726.588
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

More Honduran Lempira info

