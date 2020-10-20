1 MTL to GRD - Convert Maltese Liri to Greek Drachmae

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

793.73399 Greek Drachmae

1 GRD = 0.00125987 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

GRD replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Greek Drachma conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:54 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Greek Drachma

mtl
MTL
grd
GRD
1 MTL793.734 GRD
5 MTL3,968.67 GRD
10 MTL7,937.34 GRD
25 MTL19,843.3 GRD
50 MTL39,686.7 GRD
100 MTL79,373.4 GRD
500 MTL396,867 GRD
1,000 MTL793,734 GRD
5,000 MTL3,968,670 GRD
10,000 MTL7,937,340 GRD

Convert Greek Drachma to Maltese Lira

grd
GRD
mtl
MTL
1 GRD0.00125987 MTL
5 GRD0.00629934 MTL
10 GRD0.0125987 MTL
25 GRD0.0314967 MTL
50 GRD0.0629934 MTL
100 GRD0.125987 MTL
500 GRD0.629934 MTL
1,000 GRD1.25987 MTL
5,000 GRD6.29934 MTL
10,000 GRD12.5987 MTL

MTL to GRD Chart

1 MTL = 0 GRD

1 Maltese Lira to Greek Drachma stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

grd

GRD - Greek Drachma

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.

