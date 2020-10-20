1 MTL to GMD - Convert Maltese Liri to Gambian Dalasis

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

171.45141 Gambian Dalasis

1 GMD = 0.00583256 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Gambian Dalasi conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:54 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Gambian Dalasi

mtl
MTL
gmd
GMD
1 MTL171.451 GMD
5 MTL857.257 GMD
10 MTL1,714.51 GMD
25 MTL4,286.29 GMD
50 MTL8,572.57 GMD
100 MTL17,145.1 GMD
500 MTL85,725.7 GMD
1,000 MTL171,451 GMD
5,000 MTL857,257 GMD
10,000 MTL1,714,510 GMD

Convert Gambian Dalasi to Maltese Lira

gmd
GMD
mtl
MTL
1 GMD0.00583256 MTL
5 GMD0.0291628 MTL
10 GMD0.0583256 MTL
25 GMD0.145814 MTL
50 GMD0.291628 MTL
100 GMD0.583256 MTL
500 GMD2.91628 MTL
1,000 GMD5.83256 MTL
5,000 GMD29.1628 MTL
10,000 GMD58.3256 MTL

MTL to GMD Chart

1 MTL = 0 GMD

1 Maltese Lira to Gambian Dalasi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
73.89074.140
Low
72.46672.034
Average
73.02173.067
Volatility
0.37%0.32%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

More Gambian Dalasi info

