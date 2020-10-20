1 MTL to EGP - Convert Maltese Liri to Egyptian Pounds

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

120.89885 Egyptian Pounds

1 EGP = 0.00827138 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Egyptian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:01 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Egyptian Pound

mtl
MTL
egp
EGP
1 MTL120.899 EGP
5 MTL604.494 EGP
10 MTL1,208.99 EGP
25 MTL3,022.47 EGP
50 MTL6,044.94 EGP
100 MTL12,089.9 EGP
500 MTL60,449.4 EGP
1,000 MTL120,899 EGP
5,000 MTL604,494 EGP
10,000 MTL1,208,990 EGP

Convert Egyptian Pound to Maltese Lira

egp
EGP
mtl
MTL
1 EGP0.00827138 MTL
5 EGP0.0413569 MTL
10 EGP0.0827138 MTL
25 EGP0.206784 MTL
50 EGP0.413569 MTL
100 EGP0.827138 MTL
500 EGP4.13569 MTL
1,000 EGP8.27138 MTL
5,000 EGP41.3569 MTL
10,000 EGP82.7138 MTL

MTL to EGP Chart

1 MTL = 0 EGP

1 Maltese Lira to Egyptian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
51.95051.950
Low
50.98850.609
Average
51.41451.273
Volatility
0.50%0.44%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

egp

EGP - Egyptian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Egyptian Pound info

