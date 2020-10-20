1.00 Maltese Lira =
60.347905 Cuban Pesos
1 CUP = 0.0165706 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
CUP
|1 MTL
|60.3479 CUP
|5 MTL
|301.74 CUP
|10 MTL
|603.479 CUP
|25 MTL
|1,508.7 CUP
|50 MTL
|3,017.4 CUP
|100 MTL
|6,034.79 CUP
|500 MTL
|30,174 CUP
|1,000 MTL
|60,347.9 CUP
|5,000 MTL
|301,740 CUP
|10,000 MTL
|603,479 CUP
1 MTL = 0 CUP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|26.123
|26.184
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|25.537
|25.448
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|25.774
|25.809
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.35%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Cuban Peso info
