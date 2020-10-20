1 MTL to CUC - Convert Maltese Liri to Cuban Convertible Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2.5206235 Cuban Convertible Pesos

1 CUC = 0.396727 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Cuban Convertible Peso conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:52 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Cuban Convertible Peso

mtl
MTL
cuc
CUC
1 MTL2.52062 CUC
5 MTL12.6031 CUC
10 MTL25.2062 CUC
25 MTL63.0156 CUC
50 MTL126.031 CUC
100 MTL252.062 CUC
500 MTL1,260.31 CUC
1,000 MTL2,520.62 CUC
5,000 MTL12,603.1 CUC
10,000 MTL25,206.2 CUC

Convert Cuban Convertible Peso to Maltese Lira

cuc
CUC
mtl
MTL
1 CUC0.396727 MTL
5 CUC1.98364 MTL
10 CUC3.96727 MTL
25 CUC9.91818 MTL
50 CUC19.8364 MTL
100 CUC39.6727 MTL
500 CUC198.364 MTL
1,000 CUC396.727 MTL
5,000 CUC1,983.64 MTL
10,000 CUC3,967.27 MTL

MTL to CUC Chart

1 MTL = 0 CUC

1 Maltese Lira to Cuban Convertible Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.08921.0907
Low
1.06801.0621
Average
1.07531.0765
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cuc

CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.

