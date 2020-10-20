1 MTL to CNH - Convert Maltese Liri to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

18.371337 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 0.0544326 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:00 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

mtl
MTL
cnh
CNH
1 MTL18.3713 CNH
5 MTL91.8567 CNH
10 MTL183.713 CNH
25 MTL459.283 CNH
50 MTL918.567 CNH
100 MTL1,837.13 CNH
500 MTL9,185.67 CNH
1,000 MTL18,371.3 CNH
5,000 MTL91,856.7 CNH
10,000 MTL183,713 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Maltese Lira

cnh
CNH
mtl
MTL
1 CNH0.0544326 MTL
5 CNH0.272163 MTL
10 CNH0.544326 MTL
25 CNH1.36082 MTL
50 CNH2.72163 MTL
100 CNH5.44326 MTL
500 CNH27.2163 MTL
1,000 CNH54.4326 MTL
5,000 CNH272.163 MTL
10,000 CNH544.326 MTL

1 Maltese Lira to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.90747.9076
Low
7.76657.7149
Average
7.82677.8125
Volatility
0.27%0.24%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

