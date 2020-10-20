1.00 Maltese Lira =
18.371337 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 0.0544326 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Maltese Lira =
18.371337 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 0.0544326 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
CNH
|1 MTL
|18.3713 CNH
|5 MTL
|91.8567 CNH
|10 MTL
|183.713 CNH
|25 MTL
|459.283 CNH
|50 MTL
|918.567 CNH
|100 MTL
|1,837.13 CNH
|500 MTL
|9,185.67 CNH
|1,000 MTL
|18,371.3 CNH
|5,000 MTL
|91,856.7 CNH
|10,000 MTL
|183,713 CNH
1 MTL = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|7.9074
|7.9076
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|7.7665
|7.7149
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|7.8267
|7.8125
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27%
|0.24%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings