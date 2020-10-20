1 MTL to BSD - Convert Maltese Liri to Bahamian Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2.5194748 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 0.396908 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 01:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bahamian Dollar

1 MTL2.51947 BSD
5 MTL12.5974 BSD
10 MTL25.1947 BSD
25 MTL62.9869 BSD
50 MTL125.974 BSD
100 MTL251.947 BSD
500 MTL1,259.74 BSD
1,000 MTL2,519.47 BSD
5,000 MTL12,597.4 BSD
10,000 MTL25,194.7 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to Maltese Lira

1 BSD0.396908 MTL
5 BSD1.98454 MTL
10 BSD3.96908 MTL
25 BSD9.9227 MTL
50 BSD19.8454 MTL
100 BSD39.6908 MTL
500 BSD198.454 MTL
1,000 BSD396.908 MTL
5,000 BSD1,984.54 MTL
10,000 BSD3,969.08 MTL

1 Maltese Lira to Bahamian Dollar stats

High
1.08921.0907
Low
1.06801.0621
Average
1.07531.0765
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

More Bahamian Dollar info

