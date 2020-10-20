1 MTL to BMD - Convert Maltese Liri to Bermudian Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2.5194748 Bermudian Dollars

1 BMD = 0.396908 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Bermudian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 01:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bermudian Dollar

mtl
MTL
bmd
BMD
1 MTL2.51947 BMD
5 MTL12.5974 BMD
10 MTL25.1947 BMD
25 MTL62.9869 BMD
50 MTL125.974 BMD
100 MTL251.947 BMD
500 MTL1,259.74 BMD
1,000 MTL2,519.47 BMD
5,000 MTL12,597.4 BMD
10,000 MTL25,194.7 BMD

Convert Bermudian Dollar to Maltese Lira

bmd
BMD
mtl
MTL
1 BMD0.396908 MTL
5 BMD1.98454 MTL
10 BMD3.96908 MTL
25 BMD9.9227 MTL
50 BMD19.8454 MTL
100 BMD39.6908 MTL
500 BMD198.454 MTL
1,000 BMD396.908 MTL
5,000 BMD1,984.54 MTL
10,000 BMD3,969.08 MTL

MTL to BMD Chart

1 MTL = 0 BMD

1 Maltese Lira to Bermudian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.08921.0907
Low
1.06801.0621
Average
1.07531.0765
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bmd

BMD - Bermudian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.

