1 MTL to BIF - Convert Maltese Liri to Burundian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

7,245.6992 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 0.000138013 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:51 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Burundian Franc

mtl
MTL
bif
BIF
1 MTL7,245.7 BIF
5 MTL36,228.5 BIF
10 MTL72,457 BIF
25 MTL181,142 BIF
50 MTL362,285 BIF
100 MTL724,570 BIF
500 MTL3,622,850 BIF
1,000 MTL7,245,700 BIF
5,000 MTL36,228,500 BIF
10,000 MTL72,457,000 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to Maltese Lira

bif
BIF
mtl
MTL
1 BIF0.000138013 MTL
5 BIF0.000690065 MTL
10 BIF0.00138013 MTL
25 BIF0.00345032 MTL
50 BIF0.00690065 MTL
100 BIF0.0138013 MTL
500 BIF0.0690065 MTL
1,000 BIF0.138013 MTL
5,000 BIF0.690065 MTL
10,000 BIF1.38013 MTL

MTL to BIF Chart

1 MTL = 0 BIF

1 Maltese Lira to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3,130.13,132.1
Low
3,073.83,040.0
Average
3,092.43,091.1
Volatility
0.25%0.28%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bif

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

