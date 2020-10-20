1 MTL to AOA - Convert Maltese Liri to Angolan Kwanzas

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2,202.5348 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 0.000454022 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Maltese Lira to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 01:58 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Angolan Kwanza

mtl
MTL
aoa
AOA
1 MTL2,202.53 AOA
5 MTL11,012.7 AOA
10 MTL22,025.3 AOA
25 MTL55,063.4 AOA
50 MTL110,127 AOA
100 MTL220,253 AOA
500 MTL1,101,270 AOA
1,000 MTL2,202,530 AOA
5,000 MTL11,012,700 AOA
10,000 MTL22,025,300 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to Maltese Lira

aoa
AOA
mtl
MTL
1 AOA0.000454022 MTL
5 AOA0.00227011 MTL
10 AOA0.00454022 MTL
25 AOA0.0113506 MTL
50 AOA0.0227011 MTL
100 AOA0.0454022 MTL
500 AOA0.227011 MTL
1,000 AOA0.454022 MTL
5,000 AOA2.27011 MTL
10,000 AOA4.54022 MTL

MTL to AOA Chart

1 MTL = 0 AOA

1 Maltese Lira to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
945.00945.00
Low
911.84888.05
Average
926.78916.12
Volatility
0.76%0.71%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

More Angolan Kwanza info

