1 MRO to XLM - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Stellar Lumens

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.028264781078117 Stellar Lumens

1 XLM = 35.3797 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Stellar Lumen conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:05 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Stellar Lumen

mro
MRO
xlm
XLM
1 MRO0.0282648 XLM
5 MRO0.141324 XLM
10 MRO0.282648 XLM
25 MRO0.70662 XLM
50 MRO1.41324 XLM
100 MRO2.82648 XLM
500 MRO14.1324 XLM
1,000 MRO28.2648 XLM
5,000 MRO141.324 XLM
10,000 MRO282.648 XLM

Convert Stellar Lumen to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xlm
XLM
mro
MRO
1 XLM35.3797 MRO
5 XLM176.899 MRO
10 XLM353.797 MRO
25 XLM884.493 MRO
50 XLM1,768.99 MRO
100 XLM3,537.97 MRO
500 XLM17,689.9 MRO
1,000 XLM35,379.7 MRO
5,000 XLM176,899 MRO
10,000 XLM353,797 MRO

MRO to XLM Chart

1 MRO = 0 XLM

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Stellar Lumen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.335080.33508
Low
0.237870.19006
Average
0.271480.24080
Volatility
8.14%5.27%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
xlm

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

More Stellar Lumen info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings