1 MRO to TVD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Tuvaluan Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0037579309 Tuvaluan Dollars

1 TVD = 266.104 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tuvaluan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:04 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tuvaluan Dollar

mro
MRO
tvd
TVD
1 MRO0.00375793 TVD
5 MRO0.0187897 TVD
10 MRO0.0375793 TVD
25 MRO0.0939483 TVD
50 MRO0.187897 TVD
100 MRO0.375793 TVD
500 MRO1.87897 TVD
1,000 MRO3.75793 TVD
5,000 MRO18.7897 TVD
10,000 MRO37.5793 TVD

Convert Tuvaluan Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

tvd
TVD
mro
MRO
1 TVD266.104 MRO
5 TVD1,330.52 MRO
10 TVD2,661.04 MRO
25 TVD6,652.6 MRO
50 TVD13,305.2 MRO
100 TVD26,610.4 MRO
500 TVD133,052 MRO
1,000 TVD266,104 MRO
5,000 TVD1,330,520 MRO
10,000 TVD2,661,040 MRO

MRO to TVD Chart

1 MRO = 0 TVD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tuvaluan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0388430.039399
Low
0.0376280.037478
Average
0.0381910.038285
Volatility
0.61%0.69%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings