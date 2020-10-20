1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.082210801 Turkish Lire
1 TRY = 12.1639 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
TRY
|1 MRO
|0.0822108 TRY
|5 MRO
|0.411054 TRY
|10 MRO
|0.822108 TRY
|25 MRO
|2.05527 TRY
|50 MRO
|4.11054 TRY
|100 MRO
|8.22108 TRY
|500 MRO
|41.1054 TRY
|1,000 MRO
|82.2108 TRY
|5,000 MRO
|411.054 TRY
|10,000 MRO
|822.108 TRY
1 MRO = 0 TRY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83828
|0.83828
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.81491
|0.80322
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.82807
|0.81899
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.More Turkish Lira info
