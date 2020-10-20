1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.007882391 Tunisian Dinars
1 TND = 126.865 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
TND
|1 MRO
|0.00788239 TND
|5 MRO
|0.039412 TND
|10 MRO
|0.0788239 TND
|25 MRO
|0.19706 TND
|50 MRO
|0.39412 TND
|100 MRO
|0.788239 TND
|500 MRO
|3.9412 TND
|1,000 MRO
|7.88239 TND
|5,000 MRO
|39.412 TND
|10,000 MRO
|78.8239 TND
1 MRO = 0 TND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.080002
|0.080002
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.078612
|0.077489
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.079414
|0.079028
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.More Tunisian Dinar info
