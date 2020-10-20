1 MRO to SYP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Syrian Pounds

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

32.855973 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 0.0304359 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Syrian Pound

mro
MRO
syp
SYP
1 MRO32.856 SYP
5 MRO164.28 SYP
10 MRO328.56 SYP
25 MRO821.399 SYP
50 MRO1,642.8 SYP
100 MRO3,285.6 SYP
500 MRO16,428 SYP
1,000 MRO32,856 SYP
5,000 MRO164,280 SYP
10,000 MRO328,560 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

syp
SYP
mro
MRO
1 SYP0.0304359 MRO
5 SYP0.152179 MRO
10 SYP0.304359 MRO
25 SYP0.760897 MRO
50 SYP1.52179 MRO
100 SYP3.04359 MRO
500 SYP15.2179 MRO
1,000 SYP30.4359 MRO
5,000 SYP152.179 MRO
10,000 SYP304.359 MRO

MRO to SYP Chart

1 MRO = 0 SYP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
332.73332.73
Low
326.75323.62
Average
329.82328.35
Volatility
0.47%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

, ratings