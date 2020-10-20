1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.022112038 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 45.2242 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
SVC
|1 MRO
|0.022112 SVC
|5 MRO
|0.11056 SVC
|10 MRO
|0.22112 SVC
|25 MRO
|0.552801 SVC
|50 MRO
|1.1056 SVC
|100 MRO
|2.2112 SVC
|500 MRO
|11.056 SVC
|1,000 MRO
|22.112 SVC
|5,000 MRO
|110.56 SVC
|10,000 MRO
|221.12 SVC
1 MRO = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22404
|0.22404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21990
|0.21779
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.22204
|0.22100
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
