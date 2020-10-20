1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.00042118167 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 2,374.27 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.00042118167 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 2,374.27 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
SPL
|1 MRO
|0.000421182 SPL
|5 MRO
|0.00210591 SPL
|10 MRO
|0.00421182 SPL
|25 MRO
|0.0105295 SPL
|50 MRO
|0.0210591 SPL
|100 MRO
|0.0421182 SPL
|500 MRO
|0.210591 SPL
|1,000 MRO
|0.421182 SPL
|5,000 MRO
|2.10591 SPL
|10,000 MRO
|4.21182 SPL
1 MRO = 0 SPL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0042674
|0.0042674
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0041887
|0.0041484
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0042293
|0.0042095
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.More Seborgan Luigino info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings