1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.070341176 Slovak Koruny
1 SKK = 14.2164 MRO
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
SKK
|1 MRO
|0.0703412 SKK
|5 MRO
|0.351706 SKK
|10 MRO
|0.703412 SKK
|25 MRO
|1.75853 SKK
|50 MRO
|3.51706 SKK
|100 MRO
|7.03412 SKK
|500 MRO
|35.1706 SKK
|1,000 MRO
|70.3412 SKK
|5,000 MRO
|351.706 SKK
|10,000 MRO
|703.412 SKK
1 MRO = 0 SKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023215
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023593
|0.023462
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.
