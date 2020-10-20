1 MRO to SIT - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Slovenian Tolars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.55953526 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 1.78720 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

SIT replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:02 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Slovenian Tolar

mro
MRO
sit
SIT
1 MRO0.559535 SIT
5 MRO2.79768 SIT
10 MRO5.59535 SIT
25 MRO13.9884 SIT
50 MRO27.9768 SIT
100 MRO55.9535 SIT
500 MRO279.768 SIT
1,000 MRO559.535 SIT
5,000 MRO2,797.68 SIT
10,000 MRO5,595.35 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sit
SIT
mro
MRO
1 SIT1.7872 MRO
5 SIT8.93599 MRO
10 SIT17.872 MRO
25 SIT44.6799 MRO
50 SIT89.3599 MRO
100 SIT178.72 MRO
500 SIT893.599 MRO
1,000 SIT1,787.2 MRO
5,000 SIT8,935.99 MRO
10,000 SIT17,872 MRO

MRO to SIT Chart

1 MRO = 0 SIT

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sit

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

