1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.035495914 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 28.1723 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
SCR
|1 MRO
|0.0354959 SCR
|5 MRO
|0.17748 SCR
|10 MRO
|0.354959 SCR
|25 MRO
|0.887398 SCR
|50 MRO
|1.7748 SCR
|100 MRO
|3.54959 SCR
|500 MRO
|17.748 SCR
|1,000 MRO
|35.4959 SCR
|5,000 MRO
|177.48 SCR
|10,000 MRO
|354.959 SCR
1 MRO = 0 SCR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37721
|0.37721
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34300
|0.33501
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.35535
|0.35046
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.18%
|3.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Seychellois Rupee info
