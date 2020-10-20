1 MRO to PGK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Papua New Guinean Kina

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0097140882 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 102.943 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:01 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Papua New Guinean Kina

mro
MRO
pgk
PGK
1 MRO0.00971409 PGK
5 MRO0.0485704 PGK
10 MRO0.0971409 PGK
25 MRO0.242852 PGK
50 MRO0.485704 PGK
100 MRO0.971409 PGK
500 MRO4.85704 PGK
1,000 MRO9.71409 PGK
5,000 MRO48.5704 PGK
10,000 MRO97.1409 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Mauritanian Ouguiya

pgk
PGK
mro
MRO
1 PGK102.943 MRO
5 PGK514.716 MRO
10 PGK1,029.43 MRO
25 PGK2,573.58 MRO
50 PGK5,147.16 MRO
100 PGK10,294.3 MRO
500 PGK51,471.6 MRO
1,000 PGK102,943 MRO
5,000 PGK514,716 MRO
10,000 PGK1,029,430 MRO

MRO to PGK Chart

1 MRO = 0 PGK

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0988550.098855
Low
0.0966430.094150
Average
0.0976680.096706
Volatility
0.65%0.67%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

, ratings