1 MRO to OMR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Omani Rials

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.00097347816 Omani Rials

1 OMR = 1,027.24 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Omani Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:06 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Omani Rial

mro
MRO
omr
OMR
1 MRO0.000973478 OMR
5 MRO0.00486739 OMR
10 MRO0.00973478 OMR
25 MRO0.024337 OMR
50 MRO0.0486739 OMR
100 MRO0.0973478 OMR
500 MRO0.486739 OMR
1,000 MRO0.973478 OMR
5,000 MRO4.86739 OMR
10,000 MRO9.73478 OMR

Convert Omani Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya

omr
OMR
mro
MRO
1 OMR1,027.24 MRO
5 OMR5,136.22 MRO
10 OMR10,272.4 MRO
25 OMR25,681.1 MRO
50 OMR51,362.2 MRO
100 OMR102,724 MRO
500 OMR513,622 MRO
1,000 OMR1,027,240 MRO
5,000 OMR5,136,220 MRO
10,000 OMR10,272,400 MRO

MRO to OMR Chart

1 MRO = 0 OMR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Omani Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00985700.0098570
Low
0.00967840.0095802
Average
0.00976900.0097227
Volatility
0.47%0.48%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

