1 MRO to NGN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Nigerian Nairas

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

3.8705397 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 0.258362 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:05 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nigerian Naira

mro
MRO
ngn
NGN
1 MRO3.87054 NGN
5 MRO19.3527 NGN
10 MRO38.7054 NGN
25 MRO96.7635 NGN
50 MRO193.527 NGN
100 MRO387.054 NGN
500 MRO1,935.27 NGN
1,000 MRO3,870.54 NGN
5,000 MRO19,352.7 NGN
10,000 MRO38,705.4 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ngn
NGN
mro
MRO
1 NGN0.258362 MRO
5 NGN1.29181 MRO
10 NGN2.58362 MRO
25 NGN6.45905 MRO
50 NGN12.9181 MRO
100 NGN25.8362 MRO
500 NGN129.181 MRO
1,000 NGN258.362 MRO
5,000 NGN1,291.81 MRO
10,000 NGN2,583.62 MRO

MRO to NGN Chart

1 MRO = 0 NGN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
38.95538.955
Low
37.39027.053
Average
38.14435.259
Volatility
1.12%2.92%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

