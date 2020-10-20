1 MRO to MZM - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Mozambican Meticais

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

161.28341 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZM = 0.00620027 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

MZM replaced by MZN

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:00 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mozambican Metical

mro
MRO
mzm
MZM
1 MRO161.283 MZM
5 MRO806.417 MZM
10 MRO1,612.83 MZM
25 MRO4,032.09 MZM
50 MRO8,064.17 MZM
100 MRO16,128.3 MZM
500 MRO80,641.7 MZM
1,000 MRO161,283 MZM
5,000 MRO806,417 MZM
10,000 MRO1,612,830 MZM

Convert Mozambican Metical to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mzm
MZM
mro
MRO
1 MZM0.00620027 MRO
5 MZM0.0310013 MRO
10 MZM0.0620027 MRO
25 MZM0.155007 MRO
50 MZM0.310013 MRO
100 MZM0.620027 MRO
500 MZM3.10013 MRO
1,000 MZM6.20027 MRO
5,000 MZM31.0013 MRO
10,000 MZM62.0027 MRO

MRO to MZM Chart

1 MRO = 0 MZM

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.63011.6301
Low
1.59891.5864
Average
1.61621.6105
Volatility
0.51%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mzm

MZM - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.

