1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.11928926 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 8.38298 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:05 UTC

mro
MRO
mur
MUR
1 MRO0.119289 MUR
5 MRO0.596446 MUR
10 MRO1.19289 MUR
25 MRO2.98223 MUR
50 MRO5.96446 MUR
100 MRO11.9289 MUR
500 MRO59.6446 MUR
1,000 MRO119.289 MUR
5,000 MRO596.446 MUR
10,000 MRO1,192.89 MUR

mur
MUR
mro
MRO
1 MUR8.38298 MRO
5 MUR41.9149 MRO
10 MUR83.8298 MRO
25 MUR209.575 MRO
50 MUR419.149 MRO
100 MUR838.298 MRO
500 MUR4,191.49 MRO
1,000 MUR8,382.98 MRO
5,000 MUR41,914.9 MRO
10,000 MUR83,829.8 MRO

1 MRO = 0 MUR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.19641.2022
Low
1.15961.1477
Average
1.18361.1715
Volatility
0.56%0.71%

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

