1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.094255875 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 10.6094 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

LUF replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:58 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Luxembourg Franc

mro
MRO
luf
LUF
1 MRO0.0942559 LUF
5 MRO0.471279 LUF
10 MRO0.942559 LUF
25 MRO2.3564 LUF
50 MRO4.71279 LUF
100 MRO9.42559 LUF
500 MRO47.1279 LUF
1,000 MRO94.2559 LUF
5,000 MRO471.279 LUF
10,000 MRO942.559 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

luf
LUF
mro
MRO
1 LUF10.6094 MRO
5 LUF53.0471 MRO
10 LUF106.094 MRO
25 LUF265.235 MRO
50 LUF530.471 MRO
100 LUF1,060.94 MRO
500 LUF5,304.71 MRO
1,000 LUF10,609.4 MRO
5,000 LUF53,047.1 MRO
10,000 LUF106,094 MRO

MRO to LUF Chart

1 MRO = 0 LUF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

