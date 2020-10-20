1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.094255875 Luxembourg Francs
1 LUF = 10.6094 MRO
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
LUF
|1 MRO
|0.0942559 LUF
|5 MRO
|0.471279 LUF
|10 MRO
|0.942559 LUF
|25 MRO
|2.3564 LUF
|50 MRO
|4.71279 LUF
|100 MRO
|9.42559 LUF
|500 MRO
|47.1279 LUF
|1,000 MRO
|94.2559 LUF
|5,000 MRO
|471.279 LUF
|10,000 MRO
|942.559 LUF
1 MRO = 0 LUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023215
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023593
|0.023462
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.
