1 MRO to ITL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Italian Lire

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

4.5254641 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 0.220972 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

ITL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:57 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Italian Lira

mro
MRO
itl
ITL
1 MRO4.52546 ITL
5 MRO22.6273 ITL
10 MRO45.2546 ITL
25 MRO113.137 ITL
50 MRO226.273 ITL
100 MRO452.546 ITL
500 MRO2,262.73 ITL
1,000 MRO4,525.46 ITL
5,000 MRO22,627.3 ITL
10,000 MRO45,254.6 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

itl
ITL
mro
MRO
1 ITL0.220972 MRO
5 ITL1.10486 MRO
10 ITL2.20972 MRO
25 ITL5.5243 MRO
50 ITL11.0486 MRO
100 ITL22.0972 MRO
500 ITL110.486 MRO
1,000 ITL220.972 MRO
5,000 ITL1,104.86 MRO
10,000 ITL2,209.72 MRO

MRO to ITL Chart

1 MRO = 0 ITL

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

