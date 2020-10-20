1 MRO to HRK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Croatian Kunas

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.017620857 Croatian Kunas

1 HRK = 56.7509 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

HRK replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Croatian Kuna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Croatian Kuna

mro
MRO
hrk
HRK
1 MRO0.0176209 HRK
5 MRO0.0881043 HRK
10 MRO0.176209 HRK
25 MRO0.440521 HRK
50 MRO0.881043 HRK
100 MRO1.76209 HRK
500 MRO8.81043 HRK
1,000 MRO17.6209 HRK
5,000 MRO88.1043 HRK
10,000 MRO176.209 HRK

Convert Croatian Kuna to Mauritanian Ouguiya

hrk
HRK
mro
MRO
1 HRK56.7509 MRO
5 HRK283.755 MRO
10 HRK567.509 MRO
25 HRK1,418.77 MRO
50 HRK2,837.55 MRO
100 HRK5,675.09 MRO
500 HRK28,375.5 MRO
1,000 HRK56,750.9 MRO
5,000 HRK283,755 MRO
10,000 HRK567,509 MRO

MRO to HRK Chart

1 MRO = 0 HRK

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Croatian Kuna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

