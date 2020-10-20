1 MRO to HNL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Honduran Lempiras

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.062537369 Honduran Lempiras

1 HNL = 15.9904 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Honduran Lempira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Honduran Lempira

mro
MRO
hnl
HNL
1 MRO0.0625374 HNL
5 MRO0.312687 HNL
10 MRO0.625374 HNL
25 MRO1.56343 HNL
50 MRO3.12687 HNL
100 MRO6.25374 HNL
500 MRO31.2687 HNL
1,000 MRO62.5374 HNL
5,000 MRO312.687 HNL
10,000 MRO625.374 HNL

Convert Honduran Lempira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

hnl
HNL
mro
MRO
1 HNL15.9904 MRO
5 HNL79.9522 MRO
10 HNL159.904 MRO
25 HNL399.761 MRO
50 HNL799.522 MRO
100 HNL1,599.04 MRO
500 HNL7,995.22 MRO
1,000 HNL15,990.4 MRO
5,000 HNL79,952.2 MRO
10,000 HNL159,904 MRO

MRO to HNL Chart

1 MRO = 0 HNL

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Honduran Lempira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.632080.63208
Low
0.622140.61408
Average
0.627170.62378
Volatility
0.47%0.47%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

