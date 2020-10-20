1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.062537369 Honduran Lempiras
1 HNL = 15.9904 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.062537369 Honduran Lempiras
1 HNL = 15.9904 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
HNL
|1 MRO
|0.0625374 HNL
|5 MRO
|0.312687 HNL
|10 MRO
|0.625374 HNL
|25 MRO
|1.56343 HNL
|50 MRO
|3.12687 HNL
|100 MRO
|6.25374 HNL
|500 MRO
|31.2687 HNL
|1,000 MRO
|62.5374 HNL
|5,000 MRO
|312.687 HNL
|10,000 MRO
|625.374 HNL
1 MRO = 0 HNL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63208
|0.63208
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62214
|0.61408
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.62717
|0.62378
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.More Honduran Lempira info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings