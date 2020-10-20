1 MRO to GHC - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Ghanaian Cedis

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

388.92482 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHC = 0.00257119 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

GHC replaced by GHS

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:55 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ghanaian Cedi

mro
MRO
ghc
GHC
1 MRO388.925 GHC
5 MRO1,944.62 GHC
10 MRO3,889.25 GHC
25 MRO9,723.12 GHC
50 MRO19,446.2 GHC
100 MRO38,892.5 GHC
500 MRO194,462 GHC
1,000 MRO388,925 GHC
5,000 MRO1,944,620 GHC
10,000 MRO3,889,250 GHC

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ghc
GHC
mro
MRO
1 GHC0.00257119 MRO
5 GHC0.012856 MRO
10 GHC0.0257119 MRO
25 GHC0.0642798 MRO
50 GHC0.12856 MRO
100 GHC0.257119 MRO
500 GHC1.2856 MRO
1,000 GHC2.57119 MRO
5,000 GHC12.856 MRO
10,000 GHC25.7119 MRO

MRO to GHC Chart

1 MRO = 0 GHC

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.388170.38817
Low
0.374910.33415
Average
0.382000.35992
Volatility
0.53%0.70%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ghc

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

